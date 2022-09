GREEN TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 165 just west of State Route 45 is closed to clean up a crash earlier this morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it involved one vehicle, and injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

ODOT also issued an alert that US-224 between State Route 45 and Bailey Road in Ellsworth is closed due to downed power lines, asking drivers to avoid that area as well.