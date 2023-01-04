(WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to move over and slow down for all roadside workers.

ODOT announced on Facebook that its workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times last year — a number that continues to increase.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. The law applies to vehicles with flashing lights of any color, including law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road construction, maintenance vehicles, utility crews and tow trucks.

Ray Marsch with ODOT District 4 urges drivers to review Ohio’s Move Over Law and pay attention to whether they’re driving through a construction zone or behind one of ODOT’s plow drivers.

“Our crews are getting struck all around the year. It doesn’t matter if it’s spring, summer, winter or fall,” Marsch said. “It seems like our crews continuously are being struck while they’re out doing their jobs.”

The Move Over Law applies to all roadways and highways in the state, and fines are doubled for failing to comply with it.

Moving over, slowing down and paying attention to every flashing light on the road may just save a life, Marsch said.

“Everybody wants to go home at the end of the day,” Marsch said.