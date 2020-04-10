ODOT releases Trumbull County traffic advisories

On Friday, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) released multiple traffic advisories for Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) released multiple traffic advisories for Trumbull County.

Bedford Road in Brookfield Township is closed until further notice.

Bedford Rd. southbound between US 62 and Steward Sharon Rd. is closed through early October for roadway widening.

The detour is Stewart Sharon Rd. to Thomas Hubbard Rd. to US 62.

This work is part of a $2.1 million project to widen and resurface Bedford Rd.

The entire project should be completed by late October 2020.

State Route 305 in the City of Cortland, Southington, Champion, Bazetta, Fowler and Hartford Townships will have lane restrictions starting Monday, April 13, until further notice.

SR 305 will have occasional daily lane restrictions between SR 534 and SR 7. This is for pavement repairs.

This $5.1 million resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2020.

State Route 11 in Vienna Township will be reduced to one lane until further notice.

SR 11 northbound just north of SR 82 will be reduced to one lane through late April for drainage repairs and replacement.