ODOT planting flowers along Ohio's highways

What looks like dead grass will soon be part of a new landscaping project.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews have been out getting stretches of land along Ohio highways ready.

This is one of the first steps in creating a new pollinator habitat.

First, the grass has to be killed off, and then wildflowers and other blooms will be planted.

The idea is to create a sustainable habitat for bees, pollinators and monarch butterflies.