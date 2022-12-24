BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers.

Many roads are still covered with snow and ice. Snow buildup on the sides of the roads makes it easier for vehicles to get stuck.

ODOT advises drivers to continue to drive slow and allow for extra time to get to the destination.

“Don’t be looking on your phone, or doing things like that. Pay attention to the roadways,” says ODOT spokesperson Justin Chesnic.

Chesnic also suggests checking OHGO.com, an online resource where motorists can see interstate traffic cameras, check road conditions and more.

ODOT advises that motorists to watch out for debris from the strong winds on roads.