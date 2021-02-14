ODOT is prepared for next round of winter weather to hit the Valley

More than 300 snowplows will be out on roadways throughout northeast Ohio

(WKBN) –– With impending snow storms on the radar for Monday, the Ohio Department of Transportation assures drivers their crews are ready.

More than 300 snowplows are preparing to take care of all state routes, including interstate lanes, bridges and ramps when the storm hits.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties are among the 17 northeastern Ohio counties included in the round-the-clock plan to plow and salt roads.

ODOT is equipped with 165,000 tons of salt to deal with slippery roads. Northeast Ohio roads have already used over 200,000 tons of salt, an increase of 37% from the year before.

The department advises drivers to stay home and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Motorists should also maintain a reasonable distance between other vehicles, especially snowplows.