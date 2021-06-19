ODOT holding virtual meeting on proposed safety updates to Brookfield intersections

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will host a virtual meeting to present information and hear comments from the community about a proposed project to improve safety at two Brookfield Township intersections.

The intersections are at U.S. 62 and Bedford Road and at U.S. 62 and Broadway Avenue.

The projects are tentatively scheduled for construction in the spring of 2023.

ODOT says it’s designed to reduce crashes in the area but will potentially change the way drivers access U.S. 62.

The virtual public meeting will be held Tuesday, June 22. The meeting format includes a brief project overview presentation at 5 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

Attendees can join online at https://publicinput.com/ODOT110589 or by phone at 855-925-2801, meeting code 8777.

Following the meeting, the recorded presentation and all materials regarding the project will be available on ODOT’s website.

Comments regarding the project may also be submitted on the website through the comment submittal form, or by contacting Sean Carpenter at (330) 786-2274 or Sean.Carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.

Comments received by July 23 will be included in the official project documentation, but all comments will be accepted at any time.