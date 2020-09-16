ODOT hiring winter season employees

Workers will operate basic equipment related to snow removal and roadway maintenance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring people to help out during the winter season.

The agency is currently hiring CDL holders for positions in Columbiana, Jefferson, Carroll, Harrison, Holmes and Tuscarawas counties.

You can apply online at TeamOhio.

Workers will operate basic equipment related to snow removal and roadway maintenance, perform emergency response, cleanup and traffic control.

