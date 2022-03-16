YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You probably only think of the Ohio Department of Transportation when you hit a pothole on the highway, but ODOT is taking steps to increase public engagement through social media by using the popular app – TikTok.

“When you think of ODOT all you think about are construction and snowplows,” said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch.

Whether it’s keeping up with trendy songs or educating the public about pothole patching, ODOT’s TikTok page is reaching millions of people.

“We have nearly 70,000 followers on our page. One of our videos hit over one million views,” said Marsch.

TikTok users tend to be younger. One data collection group estimates about half are below the age of 25 and only 3% of users are 55 or older.

“Sure we post funny, trendy topics to go along with the TikTok trends, but we also like to post things that are educational,” said Marsch. “Things at ODOT that just make sense and it goes through our snowplow routine. What we do to get ready for a snowstorm.”

Where do all those clever phrases come from you see on road signs around the holidays?

ODOT doesn’t just come up with those — you can submit your own.

“We love puns. Anything safety and traffic-related, hey send it in and you might see your message displayed,” said Marsch.

Those highway signs do have a character limit and can only be three lines long, but if you have a good idea for one, click here to submit it.