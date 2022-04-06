(WKBN) – If you’ve driven on a number of local highways, you may have noticed brush and small trees cut down along the sides of the state right-of-way.

Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said crews work to cut back vegetation before it can encroach on the highways.

The work happens year-round, including the cold weather months when crews aren’t busy with snow and ice removal.

“We’re doing it in the winter and spring. The ground is not yet dry, it’s not sturdy, so you can only get so far down with the chainsaw because you don’t want to be hitting the soil. You don’t want to be hitting debris that is down there,” Marsch said.

Crews will return to those cut-down areas later this summer when the ground is dryer and firmer.