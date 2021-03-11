ODOT crews spruce up I-680 during temporary closure

Crews cleaned out drains, patched potholes and even picked up trash along the side of the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a portion of Interstate 680 closed in both directions for about six hours on Thursday, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation used that time to make some improvements.

Public Information Officer for ODOT District 4 Ray Marsh said crews cleaned out drains, patched potholes and even picked up trash along the side of the road.

“We’ve really taken advantage of this road being closed for this, you know, couple-hour period to really kind of improve that area. The reason why we do it is because it’s much safer to have our crews out there with no traffic, anything like that,” he said.

Marsh said ODOT crews have picked up more than 2,500 bags of litter in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in 2021 alone.