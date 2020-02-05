ODOT crews prepare for overnight wintry mix across the Valley

(WKBN) – Although it has been a mild winter so far, a wintry mix is approaching Wednesday night. First News checked in with ODOT on how they are preparing for all types of weather.

Ray Marsch, public information officer for District 4, said their crews always keep an eye on the weather so they know what to expect.

For Wednesday night’s incoming conditions, they will have their crew members on 12-hour shifts.

Marsch added that ODOT will have between 40 and 45 trucks out across Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“I just want to let everyone know that our folks are out on the roads. When the snow is coming down at one to two inches per hour, by the time our snow plow driver gets back to their start of the route, that area is already covered again with snow, so when it’s coming down pretty heavy, pretty quick, it’s hard for them to keep up with it. But they’re out… battling the snow and getting it cleared for everybody that’s out traveling,” Marsch said.

Marsch said that during any type of inclement weather, always drive carefully and give the plow trucks plenty of room on the roads.