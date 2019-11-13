ODOT crews out monitoring roads in Valley

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – ODOT crews are out Wednesday monitoring highways and pretreating roads.

A post on the department’s Twitter account Wednesday said there are 322 crews working to keep roads clear.

As of 5am, there are 322 ODOT crews working to keep roads clear of snow and ice, including this one on SR-534 in Trumbull County. Please continue to give our crews plenty of room to work and be extra alert for icy spots this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ZOxKXoYfFz — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 13, 2019

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Warren, Canfield and Lisbon are reporting no issues.

Temperatures are in the teens to start the day. The current record low is 17 degrees. It will be a record-breaking cold morning with wind chill.

A few flurries will be possible mainly in the northern snow belt. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s this afternoon.