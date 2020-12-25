ODOT begins clearing roads, keeping drivers safe

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says they have about 20 salt trucks loaded and ready to go

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Snow is falling across the valley, making the roads slippery Christmas Eve. Ohio Department of Transportation says there will be 40 plows out between both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties to treat the roads as needed.

“They are on 12-hour shifts. They have been working since the snow started to fly. If you see them out there, please give them plenty of room to work. They are spending time away from their families to treat the roads and ensure they are passable. So please give them plenty of room to work and take it slow if you are headed out there today,” said Ray Marsch of ODOT.

ODOT will also be keeping track of the pavement temperatures. If it drops below 20 degrees, they’ll switch the material they use to calcium chloride.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says they have about 20 salt trucks loaded and ready to go.

“We’re ready to go, so if everyone can please be careful on the roadways, we will get the streets nice and clear. Santa Claus and Rudolph will have no problem getting through tonight,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

For those planning to head out for some last-minute Christmas shopping or traveling, you may want to bundle up and give yourself some extra time.