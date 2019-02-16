ODOT announces summer road project in Poland, Struthers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a resurfacing project that affects Poland and Struthers this summer.

A one-and-a-half mile stretch of Youngstown Poland Road will be paved.

The work will start at Renwick Drive up to Midlothian Boulevard.

Also being paved will be Route 616, from the center of Poland to Union Street in downtown Struthers, and starts up again Highland Avenue to Struthers-Liberty Road.

There's a short stretch in downtown Struthers that will not be paved.

Improvements include partial-depth pavement repairs, curb replacement, minor drainage improvements, installation of new guardrail with anchor end assemblies and barrier reflectors, curb ramp upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and the application of edge/center/stop/crosswalk lines and other pavement markings, as needed.

The project also proposes minor maintenance to the SR 616 bridge spanning the Mahoning River in Struthers.

The work will take about 45 days.

The project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019.