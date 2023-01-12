YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are seven culvert replacements that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.

The $1.4 million work is being done in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The work is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and take about one year for all of the work to be done. Each closure has varied length-of-closure times.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

-State Route 45 in Bloomfield Township between Haines Road and State Route 87 will be closed to traffic for a period not to exceed 14 consecutive calendar days. The official detour route for this closure will utilize State Route 87, State Route 534 and U.S. Route 322.

-State Route 534 in Southington Township between Doty Road and Painesville Warren State Road will be closed to traffic for a period not to exceed 14 consecutive calendar days. The official detour route for this closure will utilize U.S. Route 422 and State Route 88.

MAHONING COUNTY

-U.S. Route 224 in Poland Township between Clingan Road and Poland Way will be closed to traffic for a period not to exceed 14 consecutive calendar days. The official detour route for this closure will utilize State Route 616, U.S. Route 422 and Interstate Route 376 in Pennsylvania.

-State Route 14 in Green Township between Egypt Road and Beaver Creek Road will be closed to traffic for a period not to exceed 14 consecutive calendar days. The official detour route for this closure will utilize State Route 46, State Route 165 and U.S. Route 62.

-State Route 170 in Springfield Township approximately 0.10-mile north of the Columbiana County Line will be closed to traffic for a period not to exceed 14 consecutive calendar days. The official detour route for this closure will utilize State Route 617 and State Route 165.

Anyone who would like to comment on the upcoming work must be submitted by Feb. 23 to Sean Carpenter, Environmental Specialist (330) 786-2274 or sean.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov. Comments may also be submitted online.