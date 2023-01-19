VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township.

The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.

The Western Reserve Port Authority has approved the $200,000 purchase of 22 acres in Vienna Township that is owned by the Youngstown Air Reserve Station for the park.

The park will showcase the history of the 910th Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve in Northeast Ohio. It will have storyboards, aircraft displays and biographies from Valley leaders who played a role in the preservation and success of military aviation in Vienna.

Loychik said his amendment to the state operating budget and subsequent capital budget led to the new investment.

“As I proudly wore the uniform during my time in the U.S. Air Force, I’m blessed to be in a position to support our servicemen and women that put on a uniform every day,” Loychik said. “I’ll continue to fight in Columbus to make sure we support our local military here in Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties.”