It's due to the Trumbull County Health Department's Stay at Home advisory

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is temporarily closing the Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range in Bristolville.

It’s due to the Trumbull County Health Department’s Stay at Home advisory.



The shooting range will be closed until December 22.

The range could be closed longer depending on the COVID-19 situation.