It's part of a statewide project to upgrade Ohio's state park campground amenities

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investing nearly half a million dollars to build new bathrooms at Mosquito Lake State Park.

It’s part of a statewide project to upgrade Ohio’s state park campground amenities by improving electric, water and sewer services.

The state is investing more than $475,000 for the new bathrooms.