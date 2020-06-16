ODNR says teen pulled from Lake Milton has died

State officials said the teen dove into the water on Sunday from a boat dock and did not resurface

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that A 16-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Milton over the weekend has died.

Witnesses pulled the teenager from the water and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and then flown to Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where he was pronounced dead Monday night.

ODNR is reminding everyone to be aware of local conditions, such as high or swift-moving water, that can pose additional safety risks and to carefully follow safety instructions from park officials and take note of posted advisory signs.