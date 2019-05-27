ODNR officer gives tips on staying safe during boating season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - Memorial Day kicks off boating season for many people, and ODNR wants to ensure everyone stays safe on the water this summer.

If you are planning to go boating on one of Ohio's state park lakes, it all starts with a check of the weather before heading out the door.

Stephanie Uber is a natural resource officer with ODNR. She stresses the importance of having the proper equipment on-board.

"The law requires you to have a life jacket for everybody on-board. It has to be readily accessible, and a size and type for each wearer so you cannot put an adult-sized life jacket on a small child," Uber said.

Uber said there were no boating fatalities on the area lakes last summer, but there was a swimming fatality on Mosquito Lake.

"If you are swimming from the shore, we do have the beach area. If you are swimming from your boat, we do have designated boat-swim areas so you cannot throw your anchor out anywhere you would like in the lake and just swim off your boat. You do have to go to one of those areas and swim safely," she said.

She also discussed what to do in a distress situation.

"First and foremost, make sure everybody is wearing a life jacket and then throw out the anchor, and then you are going to want to put your visual distress signal out. If it's during the day, make sure you have your flag out and hopefully somebody passing by will stop and rescue you. If not, please call #ODNR for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources."

Uber said being prepared and staying responsible is the best way to avoid an accident.

"If you are out on Ohio state park lakes or any area lakes, we want everybody to have fun and have an enjoyable time, so just make sure you are safe out there and if you see something that doesn't look quite right, if you see something, say something," she said.