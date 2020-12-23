ODNR investigating man shot in foot in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday in Beaver Township.
The incident happened about 1:39 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Calla Road.
According to police, a man told officers he was sitting in his living room when a “round” came through the window and struck him in the foot.
Officers searched the wooded area across the street and found the person who fired the gun.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called in to help with the investigation.
