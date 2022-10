(WKBN)- An investigation into illegal dumping in Columbiana County has a lot of people in trouble.

After months of looking into it, ODNR issued summonses to 30 people. According to a press release, 40 total summonses were issued.

Most are for illegal dumping, others for shooting from the road. So far, 25 people have pleaded guilty.

They’re now fined almost $8,000. Five others pleaded not guilty.

They’ll now have pre-trial hearings.