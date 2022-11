VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are checking on reports of a gas well leak in Trumbull County.

Reports of the well along Milligan East Road in Vernon Township leaking oil were taken at about 12:31 p.m. Thursday.

An emergency crew from ODNR was dispatched, according to to call records from Trumbull County dispatch.

It was noted in the call report that a soybean field is nearby.