ODNR asking for hunters to control geese at Mosquito Lake Park

The park will have nine blinds available on a first-come, first-served basis

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 01:57 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 01:57 PM EDT

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Local hunters will be able to help control the goose population at Mosquito Lake State Park. 

The park will have nine blinds available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-ups will be posted on the park office door, beginning September 4.

Interested applicants should call the park office at 330-637-2856 for details.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says increased geese populations have negatively impacted the beach and marina areas of the park. 

