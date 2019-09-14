Occupy Warren transforms abandoned house into art

The vacant house on Parkman Road has become part of a public art exhibit before it's torn down

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a different kind of art studio in Warren this weekend in an abandoned house set to be demolished. The temporary and creative way to showcase art and spotlight blight is called Occupy Warren 2.0.

Born out of an idea from Cleveland, this is the second year for the public art exhibit.

“We are always seeking creative ways to work on projects in the community,” said Lisa Ramsey, the deputy director of the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

Seventeen local artists helped transform the blighted house on Parkman Road into a temporary art studio with a Fairytale and Fantasy theme.

Rindi Hanna is one of those artists. Donned in a costume, she was sweating in the old house for her art.

“I decided on an upside-down room because I would say in the past 30 to 35 years, Warren has been turned upside down,” she said. “There is still beauty in our community and I need people to see that.”

The artists use salvaged materials and the old house becomes part of the exhibit.

James Shuttic is the acting director of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County. He sees these old houses as a way to expand to new audiences.

“It puts it in the neighborhoods so it’s much more accessible,” Shuttic said. “It is really getting art out there and it is also really trying to engage the community directly.”

The blighted house will be torn down within six months.

“As rewarding as they are, there is definitely the challenges to them but in the end, it’s worth it,” Shuttic said. “It just pushes people, I think, to be more creative in a different way.”

The art exhibit will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Warren Area Youth String Symphony will be there in the morning and a Youngstown DJ and graffiti artist from Cleveland will be there in the afternoon.