OCCHA holding 49th Annual Gala fundraiser

Editor’s note: WKBN First News Digital Reporter Jennifer Rodriguez will be serving as the emcee for this event.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next Saturday, a local organization will be holding its annual fundraising gala.

OCCHA works to support the Hispanic community in the area.

Last year, they couldn’t have the gala due to Covid-19, but this year they are back.

“So this will be a great time for folks to come out, celebrate our culture and really just raise awareness and support our organization that provides essential services to those in need in the Spanish speaking community,” said Mike Ray, board of trustees president.

The gala is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and supports many services they provide to the community such as scholarships, language classes and more.

“A fun night, with music and entertainment. We do have raffles and the vino extravaganza wine raffle, so just a good fun night out,” Ray said.

This year, it will be held at the Maronite Center. Around 300 people will be in attendance.

Ray said the tickets are almost sold out, but anyone still interested in buying one can call OCCHA at 330-781-1808 to see if there are any available.