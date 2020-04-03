Oak Street Health makes changes to support senior patients amid COVID-19 outbreak

In less than two weeks, Oak Street Health in Youngstown transitioned to hold 93% of its patient visits over the phone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 continues to change the way people make appointments with their doctors, especially for senior citizens.

In less than two weeks, Oak Street Health in Youngstown transitioned to hold 93% of its patient visits over the phone. The age of the average patient there is 73 years old.

Dr. Olaoluwa Fayanju is the medical director of Oak Street Health. He said they plan to use their transportation vans to deliver groceries to their patients in need.

“Getting our patients to stay home is the most important aspect of their safety, but we also know many of them are resource insecure, food insecure, so it’s really important for us to make sure they can get the food they need,” said Dr. Fayanju.

Dr. Fayanju said the most important part of a primary care doctor’s job is to listen, which has been no problem over the phone. He said all doctors need to work together to keep out of the emergency room as much as possible.