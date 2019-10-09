Oak Hill Collaborative receives grant to hold free technology classes this week

One local inventor actually got started at Oak Hill, where he still produces his nationally sold product

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a $20,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation, the Oak Hill Collaborative is putting on free digital workshops this week for anyone interested in learning more about technology.

Amy Zell, who you may recognize as the technology wiz from the Hubbard Library, was the guest educator at Tuesday’s 3D printing workshop, as part of Digital Inclusion Week.

“If you can save a file and upload a file, you can print a cookie cutter, or at least we can teach you how to print a cookie cutter,” she said.

Zell uses a cookie cutter as an easy to relate template to open your imagination to the world of 3D printing, but the possibilities are nearly endless.

Bob Davenport was also at Tuesday’s workshop. He has been 3D printing for four or five years and is the inventor of the Add-A-Trap.

“It prevents you from losing anything down the drain. All you do is take the nut off, pull the strainer out and retrieve your item,” he said.

Add-A-Traps are 3D printed at the Oak Hill Collaborative.

Davenport’s unique and useful idea is now on sale nationwide at The Home Depot.

The Mountaineer Race Track and Casino in nearby Chester, West Virginia, now has about 100 Add-A-Traps installed in their hotel rooms.

“They use it because people party at casinos and stuff like that, and they have a habit of dropping things down the drain. So, rather than having to tear all the plumbing apart,” Davenport said.

The Add-A-Trap comes in standard plumbing sizes. It can be installed in a snap, and it certainly makes you wonder why you didn’t think of it first!

Oak Hill’s digital workshops also allow you to 3D print for free.

Digital Inclusion Week classes schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 9

-10:30 a.m. to noon: Mobile Technology for Seniors

-5-6:30 p.m.: Underwater Robotics Demonstration

Thursday, Oct. 10

-5:30-7 p.m.: Making Music with Sonic Pi and Audacity

Friday, Oct. 11

-10:30 a.m. to noon: Understanding, Selecting, and Using Bible Apps

-5:30-8 p.m.: How to Launch a Startup

The Oak Hill Collaborative is located at 507 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.