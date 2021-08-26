Oak Hill Collaborative receives $110K for community programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Money from American Rescue Plan is being put to good use right here in Youngstown.

Mahoning County Commissioners presented a check Thursday morning to the Oak Hill Collaborative for $110,000. It’s to benefit computer literacy.

The mission of Oak Hill is to revitalize small businesses and work with community members.

Mahoning County received about $44 million as its share of President Biden’s stimulus plan. These funds need to be spent by the end of 2024.

“I’m not going to get computer scientists out of anybody, but if I can get some seniors to learn how to download apps or get businesses more tools to get them off the ground, things like that,” said Pat Kerrigan, executive director of Oak Hill Collaborative.

Kerrigan says the funds will help them offer free services to the community. One service will be teaching seniors how to use the internet and technology, like downloading apps. They also have a program teaching kids to build their own computers, then the kids get to keep them and take them home.

The money they received today will be spread over two years.