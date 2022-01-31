YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Oak Hill Collaborative is continuing its effort in providing affordable internet connectivity.

The collaborative is offering refurbished laptops to area residents for $99.

This effort fits within the collaborative’s mission of bridging the digital divide by providing affordable computer hardware and software, teaching a wide range of computer classes and helping residents with more economical internet access.

The laptops have been refurbished by an authorized Microsoft re-furbisher who has professionally installed genuine Microsoft Windows 10 and Office 2019 (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Publisher).

The purchase price includes a limited warranty and free computer training.

“With the pandemic we all realized how important it was for people to stay connected to fully participate in society. Whether they use the internet for telemedicine, remote learning, working from home, finding the new job, ordering groceries, or simply staying connected on social media, having access to the internet and a computer is now a necessity for many people. Thank you to the Oak Hill Collaborative for making $99 laptops available to our residents,” said Steve Kristan, broadband coordinator at Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

The collaborative is also offering assistance to help people who qualify receive $50 off their monthly internet bill.

The laptops are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to call immediately at 330-406-0271.