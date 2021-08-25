Oak Hill Collaborative helping people get $50 off monthly internet bill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is helping people save money on their internet bills.

It’s a part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit initiative funded by the federal government through the stimulus package. Those who qualify will receive up to $50 off their internet bills monthly throughout the pandemic, plus six more months.

The Oak Hill Collaborative is providing assistance for people wanting to sign up.

“To get connected, you have to contact the FCC, go through all the bureaucratic paperwork. You also have to talk to your internet provider, go through all their paperwork. It can be very complicated,” said Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative.

Kerrigan says there are some income requirements for those wanting to sign up.

“You have to be income qualified, which means it’s 135% of the federal poverty level, and it also is if you have anybody in the household had Pell grants, school lunches, free lunches or reduced lunches, SSI, SNAP benefits,” Kerrigan said.

It doesn’t matter what provider you have or if you are adding new services or already have internet service, you can still apply.

Anyone in the area can receive help from the Oak Hill Collaborative, which also offers Spanish-speaking translators.

Anyone who is looking to receive assistance signing up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit can call the Oak Hill Collaborative at 330-406-0271.