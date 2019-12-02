NY man killed in Mercer County swimming pool accident

A man from New York died Saturday after diving into a swimming pool at a Mercer County hotel

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New York died Saturday after diving into a swimming pool at a Mercer County hotel.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, emergency crews were called about 7:43 p.m. to the hotel on Perry Highway in East Lackawannock Township where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious in the pool area.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the man. He was taken to Grove City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that the man had dived into the pool headfirst, suffering a head and neck injury.

Others at the pool discovered the man, according to police.

No foul play is suspected and the death was determined to be accidental.