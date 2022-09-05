BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a “brief” tornado touched down in Boardman Sunday.

The EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down just east of the Southern Park Mall.

The designation of an EF0 was based on evidence of a visible funnel and aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.

The tornado touched down near New York Avenue, just east of California Avenue where a telephone pole was slightly bent over. The tornado also hit a small strip mall, ripping an awning off the front of the building.

As the storm moved north, it also caused tree damage and blew a wood fence down before lifting off, the weather service said.

Mahoning County officials are in the process of getting a disaster declaration, according to Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.