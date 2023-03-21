BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, we told you about Governor DeWine’s Nursing Home Task Force. Its goal is to hear from residents, family members and caretakers across the state about issues they’re facing.

Tuesday, members of United Healthcare Workers held a demonstration in front of Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman asking to be recognized. They want the task force to hear from them, too, when addressing nursing home issues.

Nursing assistants at the demonstration spoke about a lack of staff and too many responsibilities being placed on workers. They say nursing home workers are not being paid enough, and they don’t have supplies or staff to take care of residents.

“There is no way a person can do a 2-hour check and change on top of showers and meal passing. Our residents are suffering because administration expects us to magically do it all,’ said Christa Dawson.

“You have one person to 40 patients at one point in time. How can you do your job?” Rackell Ellis said, administrative organizer 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The union plans to hold more demonstrations asking the task force to consider their voices, including one at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Parent company CommuniCare, which owns Greenbriar, has yet to respond to our request for comment.