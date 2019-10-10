Nursing facility employees spend day cleaning up Warren neighborhood

Staff at Washington Square Healthcare Center work to beautify the neighborhood twice a year

Staff from Washington Square Healthcare in Warren clean up neighborhood

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A skilled nursing facility near downtown Warren is giving back to the neighborhood it calls home.

Staff at Washington Square Healthcare Center spent Thursday morning cleaning up. With bags in hand, employees picked up trash.

It was part of the Perkins Homestead Neighborhood Association’s “Make a Difference Day.”

“The facility tries to help them out with the section of the cleanup and that’s what my staff is doing today,” Theresa Bartlett said.

She said they beautify the neighborhood twice a year, usually in the fall and spring.

