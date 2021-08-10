Nurses, social workers needed: Job opportunities available with regional organization

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Job opportunities are available for registered nurses and licensed social workers in the area.

Direction Home of Eastern Ohio — the former Area Agency on Aging — is holding job fairs later this week at its offices at 1030 N. Meridian Rd. in Austintown. The job fairs are Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Direction Home is a nonprofit that serves residents of Mahoning, Trumbull, Ashtabula and Columbiana counties.

The organization is looking to hire RNs and LSWs to join its team of case managers.

Applicants should bring an updated resume and list of references.

Qualified applicants who are offered employment will get a $2,000 sign-on bonus, as well as retention bonuses.

You can also apply for jobs online.