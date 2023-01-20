BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nurse was indicted by a grand jury last Thursday after an employee at a local nursing home said pills were taken from some patients, according to a police report.

Vanessa Schreffler, 45, is charged with theft of a dangerous drug, illegal processing of drug documents – false statement and possession of drugs.

Schreffler was charged regarding an incident that happened on August 19.

Boardman police were called to a nursing home on South Avenue in Boardman around 12:30 p.m. after an employee said some pills were stolen, according to a police report.

The employee said the pills were taken from two patients the day before, according to the police report.

The employee also said Schreffler, who was working the day before, was acting “goofy” at the end of her shift, according to the police report.

The employee said in the police report that the two patients’ pill counts were not correct. Four oxycodone pills and one pregabalin pill was missing from one patient and one oxycodone pill was missing from the other, according to the police report.

The employee said they had Schreffler take a drug test. Schreffler’s urine tested positive for THC, opiates and oxycodone, according to the police report.

The employee also gave the pill counts and staff witness statements to police.

The employee said, “I need to stop this lady from doing this to some other patient at another nursing home,” according to the police report.

Schreffler is set to be in court Tuesday for her arraignment.