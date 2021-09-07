Nurse finds patient’s body after small house fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Castle Fire Department and Lawrence County coroner are investigating a man’s death after a small fire broke out Tuesday morning.

It happened at a house in the 400 block of Lutton Street.

Officials said the man’s body was found by his visiting nurse, who said the fire had already gone out by the time she got there.

She still called the fire department and told them about a possible cardiac arrest.

Fire officials’ preliminary investigation indicated that the man had been smoking while on oxygen.

His name has not been released at this time.