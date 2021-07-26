Nurse arrested, accused of stealing drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A nurse at St Elizabeth Health Center was arrested and accused of stealing drugs Sunday after a supervisor told police she thought the woman was under the influence of drugs.

Deanna Dumbrys, 43, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on three counts of theft of dangerous drugs, a fourth degree felony. She was released on her own recognizance by Visiting Judge Dino Prossinos, which was a recommendation by the court’s pretrial services department. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.

Dumbrys was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Monday by Mercy Health police.

Reports said a supervisor asked for police late Sunday because she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reports said Dumbrys was taken to the emergency room to be tested, which is the hospital policy, and she tested positive for fentanyl.

Because of the positive test, police said they had probable cause to search her locker where they found several prescriptions from the hospital pharmacy in a backpack and her purse.

She told hospital police she had the drugs in her purse and bag because she was “a hoarder” and forgot to give them out, reports said.

Because she lives out of town, the magistrate told her if she does not show up for court her bond status may change.

When asked if she has a job to go back to, Dumbrys said from the jail via video hookup: “After last night, I’m not sure.”