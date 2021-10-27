‘Nunsense’ debuts Nov. 5 as Easy Street Productions’ first show since COVID-19 hit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In March 2020, 10 days before Easy Street Productions was scheduled to open the musical “Nunsense,” Ohio was shut down and the show was canceled. But next Friday, “Nunsense” will finally have its opening night.

Wednesday evening, the stars of “Nunsense” — five women playing nuns — rehearsed at Easy Street Studios in Youngstown. Four of the five were the original cast from 19 months ago.

“Nunsense” will be Easy Street’s first show since COVID-19 hit.

The Mother Superior is played by Easy Street co-founder Maureen Collins.

“It’s one that’s always been close to my heart. I saw it when I was just a youngster doing theater, so I always dreamt about doing this. I went to Catholic school for 12 years, so to be a Mother Superior was always my hope,” Collins said.

Show times are Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee on Sunday, Nov. 7 will start at 2:30 p.m.

The show takes place at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown.