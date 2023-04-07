COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Numerous roadwork projects are going to impact traffic in Columbiana County in the upcoming months, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In the City of Salem, two projects will lead to road closures.

Starting April 17, State Route 344 (Franklin Avenue) will close to traffic for 190 days for a project to rehabilitate concrete pavement via repair and replacement. It will affect a stretch of SR 344 from South Lincoln Avenue to Southeast Blvd. Non-local traffic will be detoured via Southeast Boulevard to State Street, State Street to Lincoln Avenue and reverse. The completion date for the project is Oct. 31.

Also beginning April 17 in Salem, State Route 14 will close for 45 days from State Street to U.S. Route 62. The detour is State Street west to U.S. Route 62 and reverse. The completion date is also projected for Oct. 31.

In East Liverpool, work is set to begin April 10 to resurface a four-mile section of U.S. Route 30 through the city of East Liverpool to the exit for State Route 170. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The completion date is set for Oct. 31.

There is also an ongoing project in Columbiana County. Work is underway to install a bike and pedestrian trail along State Route 154 in Lisbon. Throughout the project, traffic may be maintained via flaggers when necessary. The completion date for this project is Sept. 30.