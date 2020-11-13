Number of overdose deaths this year in Trumbull Co. could rival record-breaking 2017

So far this year, 80 people have died of an overdose, with 16 cases still pending

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The number of overdose deaths in Trumbull County is on pace to be more than last year and possibly more than the recording breaking year of 2017.

On Thursday, the Trumbull County coroner’s office reported that 80 people have died so far this year from overdoses, with 16 cases still pending — a potential total of 96.

Most of deaths happened in Warren followed by Niles and Howland.

Last year, there were 85 and in 2018 there were 65.

In 2017, 114 people died from overdoses in Trumbull County.