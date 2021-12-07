(WKBN) – The number of deer harvested over the seven-day gun week season that ended Sunday was an 8 percent increase over the average of the past three years.

In total, 70,413 deer were harvested in Ohio — 49 percent were taken by straight-walled cartridge rifles and 43 percent by shotguns.

Also, another 80,000 deer were taken by archery hunters, which makes it eight straight years more deer were taken during archery season than gun season.

Locally, Columbiana County harvested the most deer during gun hunting week, followed by Trumbull County and Mahoning County. All were higher than their three-year averages.