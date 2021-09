YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A home on Youngstown’s west side was torn down Monday night after being hit by an arsonist.

Demolition crews were called to N. Bon Air Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Earlier in the night, someone set the home on fire.

We are told this is not the first time an arsonist has targeted the house. Earlier this summer, it was firebombed.

Neighbors say the house had become a nuisance in the neighborhood.