NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township man is facing charges after police say he received nude pictures of a teenage girl online and went to her school to pick her up.

According to a police report, officers began investigating Marcus Washington, 28, of Liberty, after he showed at Niles High School in November to try and sign out a 16-year-old student.

The school’s resource officer was contacted and an investigation by Niles police began.

Police say Washington began chatting with the girl on the social media app “Badoo” and on Snapchat. At one point, Washington asked the girl to send him pictures, saying “show me that a**,” the report said.

Police say Washington asked the girl how old she was and that she responded with her correct age. They later found pictures of the girl on Washington’s cellphone with her buttocks revealed.

The victim, who police say has intellectual disabilities, believed Washington was picking her up from school to take to Target to “buy whatever she wanted,” the report stated.

Charges were filed against Washington in December. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor.