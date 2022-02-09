YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive through Youngstown, roll down the window and chances are you smell pizza. On this National Pizza Day, we take a look at what makes pizza so special.

Jason Rose has to work the dough just right and even gets a little air as he tosses it. We caught up with him during the lunch rush at Emmanuel’s Pizza.

“Youngstown pizza is great. We have some of the best pizzas in the area,” Rose said.

Rose has gone a different route with pizza. He makes a New York-style Sicilian with loads of tomatoes and cheese. A Chicago-style pizza with two and a half pounds of cheese, and a thin crust New York-style, which is a big hit.

Everyone has their idea on what makes a good pizza. Joseph Dabone, of Howland, talks about the New York-style pizza he was eating, but he also wanted to tell about all his other favorites.

“Sunrise pizza. You know the one with the Parmesan. My wife likes that one, and I love Chicago-style pizza, too,” he said.

Clint Colley, of Youngstown, was focused on the crust.

“Nice thin crust. A little bit crispy. Good cheese. Sauce is key though. Gotta have a good sauce without a good sauce, it’s just not good pizza,” he said.

That’s the beauty of pizza. Simple to make, fantastic to eat with every topping option.

“A lot of people around here love what I don’t so it’s okay. I mean pizza is about finding what you love and eating it,” Colley said.

Rose wants to keep experimenting with pizza. He’s testing flavors that work well with being cooked on a grill.

“I plan on doing a grilled pizza on the barbecue out front. So it will be one day a week, it will be a special item,” Rose said.

He expects to start the pizza grilling when the weather cooperates and it will probably be on Saturdays.