POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Eight days after hosting the Annika Fore East Palestine golf outing, the Lake Club hosted another fundraising event on Tuesday — but this time, people sat down and shared a meal instead of a golf cart.

On Tuesday night, The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley held its annual Champions Among Us dinner.

This is the United Way’s biggest fundraiser, and this year they welcomed the head coach of the Notre Dame football team as the guest speaker.

“The mission the United Way stands for means a lot to me personally, but this place — Youngstown — is very dear to me,” said Marcus Freeman, coach. “I know I’m not from Youngstown, but — being from Dayton, Ohio, spending time out, seeing Coach Tressel — you fall in love with Youngstown, Ohio.”

Freeman played linebacker under coach Jim Tressel from 2004 to 2008.

On top of speaking, United Way President Bob Hannon said Freeman donated his time to help them raise money.