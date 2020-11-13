Notice to leave premises posted on door of downtown Youngstown coffee shop

Joe Maxx has closed down twice during the pandemic due to lack of business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Along with physical, emotional and mental strain brought on by the pandemic, many people and businesses have also felt a financial strain.

Some people are looking for work, and businesses are looking for customers.

Joe Maxx, like other businesses in the area, has been struggling to find customers.

The coffee shop located on Federal Street downtown has a notice to leave the premises posted on its door and dated Oct. 26.

The reason was for lack of rent payment, according to the notice, and the business was given three days to leave.

Joe Maxx has closed twice since the pandemic started. Most recently, the business closed down on Oct. 2 until further notice and posted on its Instagram account that downtown traffic wasn’t was it used to be, causing a 75% reduction in business.

First News reached out to the owner of the building, but they did not want to comment, and also called Joe Maxx, but no one picked up.

