AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last week’s “ugly sweater” Christmas party raised money for those in need, and a special delivery Saturday spread the love to the community.

The party raised $24,000.

This Saturday, organizer Kyle Joynes got together with his friends, sang Christmas carols and handed out those donations by taking a 30-passenger bus to the 18 households receiving the surprise.

One of those stops was William McCale’s house. He says Joynes’ gift made his day.

“It was a big pick-me-up. You just have surgery and you sit around and these guys came in and did this — it’s wonderful. Just wonderful,” McCale said.

“It’s in honor of my mom and we do it in the spirit of her, she was a very giving person. This is what she’d want me to do, want my friends to do, and I’m happy to do it in her honor,” Joynes said.

This is the 11th year for the party and donations, and Joynes said he will continue to carry on his mom’s legacy every year.